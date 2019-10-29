Taxes on the Wood-Mode LLC plant in Kreamer have been lowered following the approval of a property tax reassessment request by owner Bill French.
He went before the Snyder County Assessment Appeals Board last week to ask for a reassessment on the 60-acre property along Route 522 in Kreamer and property at 100 E. Sherwood in Selinsgrove that he purchased for $13 million.
The board, comprised of Commissioners Joe Kantz, Peggy Chamberlain Roup and Lee Knepp, approved the new assessment based on its own appraisal of the properties, Kantz said.
"We had the appraisal to back it up," he said.
The assessment on the Kreamer property was lowered from $12 million to $8 million and the Selinsgrove property went from just over $2 million to $1 million.
Assessor Wendy Cook said the reduction will impact the county, both school districts and municipalities.
The impact on the Kreamer plant will mean Midd-West School District will lose $40,301 in taxes a year; the county will lose $12,449 and Middlecreek Township will lose $1,489, including hydrant taxes.
The reassessment on the Selinsgrove property will mean Selinsgrove Area School District will collect $10,049 less, the county will lose $3,176 and Selinsgrove borough will take in $2,839 less in taxes and for fire protection.
Midd-West School District Business Manager Amy Simmons said the loss of $40,301 equates to about one-quarter mill of taxes.
"We are already looking at our (2020-21) budget," she said.
While any loss of tax revenue is an issue, Cook said she reminded Simmons that much more could have been lost if Wood-Mode closed permanently.
French purchased the Kreamer plant three months after former Wood-Mode Inc. owners, Robert and Brooks Gronlund, suddenly closed the 77-year-old custom cabinet manufacturing company when they failed to find a buyer or secure more funding.
The closure put 938 people out of work in a single day. French has rehired about 250 former Wood-Mode Inc. employees since opening the new business in early September.
As part of the purchase deal, French also acquired the Selinsgrove property where Robert Gronlund continues to operate Wood-Metal.
French, who had no comment on the new property assessments, told the county board that a "more realistic tax rate" would help his company make a profit or at least break even.