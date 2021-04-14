DANVILLE — Montour County Commissioner Ken Holdren took a few minutes at Tuesday morning's meeting to express a great concern over a resurgence of coronavirus cases in the county.
"There were six deaths over the weekend that were all attributed to the virus," he said. "Admissions to Geisinger are back on an upward trend."
Montour County has been classified by the Department of Health as being in the substantial risk category.
"So even though we now have almost 50 percent of our adult citizens having at least one vaccination, it's still out there. It's still important to take precautions," Holdren said.
He wanted to re-emphasize that "we're not out of the woods yet. We need everyone to take all the precautions they can possibly take."
In new business, the commissioners approved grant funding of $82,428 to Danville Borough to assist in the purchase of a fire company ladder truck.
Officials also discussed the COVID Hospitality Industry Recovery Program grants.
"The county's original allocation was $206,480," Holdren said. "This first round is $130,000 of that. So there is still $76,480 available."
SEDA-Council of Governments is administering the program through rounds of applications. Currently the first round of applications ends April 18, and then a second round opens.
Holdren noted that six local businesses had received grants totaling $130,000.
Those six businesses, and the amount of their awarded grants include DJ Hospitality, doing business as Pub II, $25,000; Old Forge Brewing Company, $30,000; Danville Brewing Company LLC, $5,000; Mayberry Hospitality LLC, $15,000; K. Investments Ltd, doing business as Perkins, $25,000; and Danville Hotel, Inc., $30,000.
Holdren again noted that once the money is gone, "it's gone. It's a one-time program."
He reiterated that "businesses have been impacted" and urged companies that qualified for the grant to apply.
"We want to help wherever we can by letting people know dollars are still available," he said.
Finally, commissioners approved a $50,000 matching fund tourism grant, in which the county would match up to $25,000 to build the log cabin at the Montour DeLong Fair. In order to put the log cabin up, they need some help, said Commissioner Trevor Finn.
"If they can raise $25,000, we'll match it, or any amount up to that," Holdren said.
Montgomery-Boyd House was awarded a $10,000 tourism grant for parking lot repairs, because "their parking lot is crumbling," said Commissioner Trevor Finn. "People visiting Montgomery-Boyd need a good place to park."
Memorial Day changes
Jo Pennypacker, the county's VA director, addressed council about Memorial Day plans, which have had to be drastically curtailed due to COVID concerns.
There will be no parade and no ceremony at Memorial Park.
"In talking with our American Legion they decided to hold a smaller event this year," she said. "It will be held on their property at the Post. It was too soon to hold something larger, due to the pandemic and taking a risk to the health of our veterans and vulnerable population."
The plan is to have a sound system set up in the parking lot, and people can stay in their cars during the ceremony.
"This will avoid having to get a permit from the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation for closing down the road, and Mill Street," she added, referring to a parade route.
"All around the decison was made to just host something smaller," Pennypacker said.
As more plans firm up, she said, "I'll share them with the commissioners and the public."
The Post is also hoping to put out a video for veterans to view.