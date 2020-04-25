SUNBURY — The Northumberland County Commissioners are reminding county residents to fill out the U.S. Census form by mail, phone and online. All households should have received their census invitation in the mail by April 1.
"An accurate census count is vital to the funding the county receives to assist our residents, including the elderly, food banks and community development," said Commissioner Chairman Sam Schiccatano. "We need everyone's help to ensure that all residents are counted, even during this difficult time. Please reach out to your neighbors, the elderly and anyone experiencing economic hardship."
Any needing assistance can contact the Area Agency on Aging at 570-495-2395 or Central Susquehanna Opportunities (CSO) at 570-644-6575.
The statistics from the census are used to decide how many seats each state gets in the U.S. House of Representatives. It also determines the amount of federal funding Pennsylvania receives for important programs or serves, including health care, food assistance, education, transportation, housing, community development, families and more.