SUNBURY — Shikellamy School District Superintendent Jason Bendle informed the school board at Thursday’s work session that construction crews ran in to some issues with the stadium project.
Bendle told the board construction crews found issues with water under the surface inside the stadium and in the high school parking lot. He said the cost is around $45,000 to correct the issue. Bendle said crews are still working on finding a solution.
A large crowd was in the administrative building for Thursday’s meeting. School directors listened to a presentation by Northumberland County Chief Clerk Nate Savidge and Tax Claim Director Janel Barwick from the county tax claim office about why the district should not switch to a third party delinquent tax collector.
Last month, Portnoff Law Associates, of King of Prussia, representatives told school board directors in a presentation that the company is successful in collections but Savidge said so is the county.
“If this passes, and you switch, we will literally pay for a service to attorneys to levy fees on people who can’t afford their bills already,” Savidge said.
He and Barwick told the board they should not go with a third party because some of the seniors in the community are struggling financially and the county employees are people they know and work with when they become delinquent. The cost of the fees is also cheaper for those who are late on their taxes if Northumberland County continues to collect the owed money.
Northumberland County Commissioner Sam Schiccatano also attended Thursday’s meeting and said, “Northumberland County cares about its seniors.”
The board said they would gather more information and discuss the issues again at a later date.
Winn hire not discussed
The board did not address the expected hire of Jeremy Winn, who left the role of Danville Area High School principal earlier this year to take over the same role at Millville in early July. Two weeks later, he was told he had the job in Shikellamy prior to the Aug. 15 voting board meeting.
Winn started in the district on Aug. 1, Bendle said. However, any employee starting to work prior to being hired at a public meeting is operating in a gray area, according to Melissa Melewsky, media counsel for the Pennsylvania NewsMedia Association.
“Votes can only take place at a public meeting, and only if the issue is listed on the agenda and there’s been an opportunity for public comment,” she said.
Melewsky said the procedure is inconsistent with the Sunshine Act because it equates to official action outside a public meeting and cuts the public, and their voice, out of the process.
During Thursday’s meeting, Sunbury resident and school board candidate Tom Webb asked directors to slow down on hiring Winn.
Bendle nor the board answered Webb and school directors have not responded to repeated requests for comment on the hiring of Winn.
Shikellamy meets again Tuesday at 7 p.m. inside the administration building, on Packer Island.