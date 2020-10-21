LEWISBURG — Union County Commissioners awarded a contract totaling $855,904.85 to LTT Trucking to replace one bridge and repair another.
Union County Bridge 12 in Limestone Township near Dice, deemed structurally deficient, will be replaced with a new concrete box culvert. The bridge spans Sweitzers Run on Long Road.
Union County Bridge 19 in West Buffalo Township will undergo a bridge deck replacement and related improvements. The bridge spans Rapid Run on Walbash Road.
According to Shawn McLaughlin, planning and economic development director, the projects are funded through the SEDA-COG Transportation Improvement Program (TIP) with 80 percent federal funding, 15 percent state funding and 5 percent local funding. The local share is being covered from the county's Structurally Deficient Bridge fund, money for which is provided annually by the state from fees on natural gas well production, McLaughlin said.
— ERIC SCICCHITANO