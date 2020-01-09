SUNBURY — The Northumberland County Prison Board reorganized on Wednesday.
President Judge Charles Saylor was unanimously approved to remain as chairman; Commissioner Sam Schiccatano was unanimously approved to remain as vice chairman; and Controller Christopher Grayson was unanimously approved to remain as secretary.
The prison board consists of Saylor, Schiccatano, Grayson, Commissioners Joe Klebon and Kymberley Best, District Attorney Tony Matulewicz and Sheriff Bob Wolfe.
The prison board meets at the administration center, 399 Stadium Drive, at 11 a.m. on the Wednesday following the public county meetings on the first Tuesday of the month. The only exceptions are March 4, June 3, Sept. 2 and Dec. 2 when the prison board meets at 12:15 p.m. at the prison in Coal Township.
— JUSTIN STRAWER