SUNBURY — This week's repository sale in Northumberland County brought in a total of $18,400, according to the county tax claims office.
Janel Barwick, the county's tax claims director, reported that 24 parcels sold at the sale on Thursday. A total of 55 properties were available for bid.
These are the properties that were not sold at the upset or judicial sale last year and are sold free and clear. The starting bid is $500, not including any deed or transfer fees, said Barwick.
The highest bid was $2,600 for a .559-acre vacant lot at 152 Upper Road, Herndon. It was sold to Patricia Sitlinger, she reported.
Richard Hovanec purchased 12 properties for a total of $7,600. He purchased eight properties in Shamokin, two in Mount Carmel and one each in Coal Township and Kulpmont, Barwick reported.
— JUSTIN STRAWSER