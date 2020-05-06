SUNBURY — Northumberland County applied for more than $87,000 in reimbursement from the federal government toward the cost of new voting machines.
The commissioners at Tuesday's public Zoom meeting approved an agreement to apply for a grant from the U.S. Election Assistance Commission's Help America Vote Act for $87,404.60 in reimbursement. The cost of the purchase of 190 voting machines from Elections Systems and Software with additional hardware, software and support services was $962,489 before reimbursement.
"We expect much more in reimbursement from the state, but was put off for a while when the pandemic hit," said Commissioner Chairman Sam Schiccatano. "I don't know when we'll get it."
The Pennsylvania Primary Election was postponed to June 2 due to the COVID-19 crisis. The commissioners are discussing moving or consolidating certain polling stations due to being located in highrises with at-risk older citizens; a plan will be released at least two weeks before the election, said Schiccatano.
Tara Purcell, the county election director, is gathering information about which staff members, election day runners, poll workers and judges of elections will work and which polls to keep open. Training for those workers will be held later this month.
The Wolf administration decertified all voting machines across the state, requiring the purchase of new systems with a verifiable paper trail beginning this year. It’s a settlement of a lawsuit brought by Green Party candidate Jill Stein in 2016, who sought a recount in Wisconsin, Pennsylvania and Michigan. Gov. Tom Wolf ordered a bond issue of up to $90 million to reimburse each county for 60 percent of their cost.
Four in five Pennsylvania voters used machines that lack an auditable paper trail, according to The Associated Press.
May 18 is the last day to update voter registration. May 26 is the last day to apply for a mail-in ballot. June 2, the date of the primary election, is also the deadline to return a voted mail-in ballot.
— JUSTIN STRAWSER