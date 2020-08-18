Four sewer and water projects in Northumberland County received more than $2.3 million in grant money from the Commonwealth Financing Authority (CFA), according to state Sen. John R. Gordner, R-27, state Rep. Kurt A. Masser, R-107, and state Rep. Lynda Schlegel Culver, R-108.
Lewis Township has been granted $1.5 million from the H2O PA and PA Small Water and Sewer programs for improvements to its wastewater treatment system as part of a larger regionalization effort of facilities located in Lewis Township and Delaware Township. Lewis Township is planning to upgrade its wastewater facility that includes an extension of public sewage service to 19 homes along Schell and Koch Road and an extension of service at Susquehanna Trail that ties in 73 residential customers and Warrior Run School District.
It also includes a regionalization project with Milton Regional Sewer Authority by connecting 186 homes in Lewis Township and 25 homes in Delaware Township to an existing force main on Vincent Avenue. The total cost of the project is $3,332.812.
The Shamokin Coal Township Joint Sewer Authority has been awarded $387,607 to separate 10 stormwater collection basins from the sewer main line that enters the authority's Vo-Tech Pumping Station. The project will contribute to the goal of reducing discharges during wet weather events and reduce the amount of wastewater being discharged from the Vo-Tech station into a nearby stream. The total cost of the project is estimated to be $456,009.
Zerbe Township will receive a $125,340 grant through the PA Small Water and Sewer Program to rehabilitate its sanitary sewer system in the West Trevorton area of the township. The project includes the installation of 2,436 linear feet of cured-in-place-pipe liners and cleaning and root cutting the sewer lines, which will reduce inflow and infiltration in the system. The total project cost is $147,459.
Snydertown Borough will receive a $336,260 grant through the PA Small Water and Sewer Program for the replacement of the wastewater treatment facility located along South Main Street in Snydertown. The total cost of the project will be $395,600.