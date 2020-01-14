SUNBURY — The Northumberland County Sheriff's Office is planning to conduct warrants within the coming weeks.
Sheriff Bob Wolfe said the deputies were assigned to a warrant detail on Jan. 9 and several individuals were taken into custody on various bench warrants from the county Court of Common Pleas. One individual who was taken into custody had an outstanding bench warrant from Schuylkill County.
Those individuals were taken into custody and transported to the county prison to await a time to be seen by a county judge, Wolfe said.
More warrant service details are being planned, he said.
— JUSTIN STRAWSER