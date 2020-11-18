SUNBURY — The face of the Northumberland County Veterans Affairs Office will change at the end of the week.
Belinda Albright will retire as the Veteran’s Affairs director on Friday after nearly 11 years in the position. She will be replaced by Jeff Wojciechowski, a former Pennsylvania National Guardsman and sergeant in the state Department of Corrections. Northumberland County has approximately 8,500 veterans.
"I'm getting older," she said. "It's been a wonderful 10 years. It's been an honor and privilege to take care of the veterans in Northumberland County. It's time for someone younger with new ideas and Jeff is the perfect fit for the job."
Albright started in her position on Feb. 22, 2010, according to county Human Relations Director Joe Picarella.
Over the last decade, Albright said she is proud of many projects and accomplishments, including bringing in $3.7 million in new money from Veteran Affairs. She also established an emergency veterans fund in cooperation with Central Susquehanna Opportunities in Shamokin for veterans in need of assistance for utilities, rent or unexpected emergencies.
She also established a monthly food bank call Military Share in cooperation with the Central PA Food Bank in Williamsport and the American Legion Post 44 in Northumberland. More than 200 veterans families receive food monthly on the fourth Friday of the month.
"I don't want the pat on the back, I'm just happy knowing veterans are taken care of," said Albright.
Wojciechowski spent 12 years as a guardsman and 27 years working in corrections. A Shamokin native, Wojciechowski started on Oct. 26.
"I wasn't sure what I wanted to do, but this opportunity came up," he said. "I know this is a way to give back. I can't help everybody, but I want to help everybody I can."
Albright anticipates that COVID-19 will be a challenge for Wojciechowski over the next year, especially with veterans who are already struggling. Problems of homelessness and suicide may only increase as the pandemic surges, she said.
Wojciechowski said he is looking forward to maintaining the current programs and learning what the veterans may need while he is in charge.
"I know his capabilities, I know where his heart is, and that makes it easy to walk out on the 20th and close this chapter in my life," said Albright.
The county commissioners at the Nov. 10 public meeting praised Albright for her work over the last 10 years.
"We're going to miss her," said Commissioner Joe Klebon. "Thank you to Belinda. We wish her good health and a happy retirement."
The county is also searching for an assistant director after Pat Gorman retired on Oct. 1 after nine years.