SUNBURY — The Northumberland County employees assisting the county election office will continue working through the weekend as they attempt to reach all poll workers.
Commissioner Chairman Sam Schiccatano said the county has yet to make final decisions on which of the 74 polling stations will remain open and which will be consolidated with others. The only definite right now is no polling stations will be located inside a nursing home due to the risks to older citizens during the COVID-19 crisis.
"We're calling every station and making sure we have workers," said Schiccatano on Friday. "A lot of the workers at the polls are older citizens and we need to know if we need any replacements. We're going to be making more phone calls tomorrow (Saturday) to see if we need to condense any places."
The county had at least two polling stations inside nursing homes: Mountain View: A Nursing & Rehabilitation Center at 2050 Trevorton Road for the second percent of Coal Township's fourth ward; and Manor Care Health Services at 800 Court St. in Sunbury's third ward, according to records from the county website in last year's primary race.
Highrise buildings, which have high populations of older and at-risk residents, are also part of the conversation to move polling stations, said Schiccatano.
The county has at least two polling stations like this: the Lincoln Towers at 201 W. Mulberry St. in Shamokin's fourth ward; and Scott Towers at 705 Market St. in Sunbury's second ward, according to county records.
"It's a good thing that people will not be going into these facilities for voting," said Northumberland County Area Agency on Aging Administrator Karen Leonovich. "It would be putting the older residents at potential risk. Many are already frail, but the public could bring in COVID and other illnesses. I would be concerned for their safety."
Nursing homes are not allowing visitors in right now and many highrises are limiting outsiders as well, said Leonovich.
She encouraged nursing home and highrise staff to assist older residents who want to vote in this year's election.
"We are encouraging older adults who are concerned to reach out and request mail-in ballots so they're not putting themselves in jeopardy," said Leonovich.
Once the county determines who is still willing to work the polls, Schiccatano said Elections Systems and Software will come in and train the workers the week before the election on the new machines.
"Ths is a different type of election," said Schiccatano. "We probably have five to 10 times more absentee ballots than normal. It’s a whole new ball game for everyone, not just Northumberland County."
In addition to the novel coronavirus pandemic, Northumberland County lost its election director this week when Tara Purcell abruptly resigned. The primary election with new voting machines is on June 2.