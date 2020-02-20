DALMATIA — The Whary family of four thought they were spending a nice, quiet night at home watching television on Saturday evening.
It was around 10 p.m. when they heard a tremendous crash outside the home: a vehicle crashed into their two cars in the driveway and nearly through their front door into their living room in Lower Mahanoy Township.
"It sounded like a trainwreck," said Matt Whary on Wednesday in the driveway of his one-floor home in southern Northumberland County near the border with Dauphin County. "That noise will never go away."
On Wednesday, the evidence of the accident was still visible. Skidmarks could be seen on the road, torn up grass where the tires ripped through the yard, glass and plastic and debris scattered across the stone and yard, mud splattered across the white siding and windows of the home, go-karts and dirt bikes destroyed and car parts scattered around both the front and back of the yard.
"My house looks like a tornado went through the front yard," said Matt Whary.
Matt and Marsha Whary were with their son Jayden, 9, in the living room that night. Their daughter Samantha Reibel, 14, was in her room. Their cars hit the house, resting only inches away from where they were watching television on the other side of the window and wall.
"If it would have come through the house, if the cars wouldn't have been parked there, my daughter would have found us dead," said Marsha Whary.
Police report
Trooper Nathan Messner of the Stonington State Police barracks reported that Allen E. Deibler Jr., 34, of Dalmatia, was traveling north on Route 147 at a high rate of speed in a 20016 Scion TC at 10:04 p.m. Saturday. He was driving with passenger Preston A. Buffington, 33, of Millersburg.
Nicole C. Michael, 29, of Dalmatia, who was driving with Wade Michael, 28, of Dalmatia, and a 2-year-old girl, turned left at Mahantongo Creek Road onto Route 147 in a 2019 Jeep Cherokee and Deibler struck her vehicle in the left rear. After the initial impact, Deibler crossed the roadway, entered a yard and then entered the driveway of the Whary family at 255 State Route 147, police said.
Deibler struck two Whary vehicles: a 2007 Honda Civic and a 2006 Ford Fusion. Those two vehicles were pushed toward the house, coming to rest at the front door, and Deibler's vehicle came to rest in the yard, police said.
Both operators and all passengers were wearing seatbelts and no significant injuries were reported, police said.
Deibler was charged with four summary offenses: driving on the wrong lanes, careless driving, speeding and reckless driving. The traffic citations were filed in the Sunbury office of District Judge Michael Toomey.
Jayden, who witnessed an accident a few years ago outside the home in which a driver passed away, is having trouble sleeping due to the accident. The Whary said drivers often speed on the road.
"It's pretty bad when your house, your safe space, is violated like that," said Matt Whary.
Friends reach out
The Wharys' vehicles were totaled and towed away on Wednesday morning. They are borrowing a co-worker's vehicle and relying on the kindness of friends to help them through the financial burdens of the accident.
Nikki and Jeremy Shrawder, owner of Bargin Angels in Millersburg, started a campaign to raise funds every Tuesday for the Whary family.
"We love these guys, they're family," said Nikki Shrawder. "We don't do it for the pat on the bank. We've been there before where we were struggling."