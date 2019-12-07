SUNBURY — The spirit of Christmas will continue this year for the fifth annual Santa's Miracle Gift of Giving.
Victoria and Kristine Rosancrans, who took over as Santa and Mrs. Claus in the Christmas workshop on Market Street last year, will provide Christmas gifts and food to 10 families who are struggling this year. They plan to distribute the gifts on Dec. 21.
"There is such a need in the Valley," said Victoria Rosancrans. "There are single-parent households and people who lost employment. It's important to keep it going and serve the community."
Rosancrans assumed the role of Santa following the death of Ray Defacis in March 2019. Defacis played Santa for more than 30 years with four of those years in the city near Cameron Park and in the annual Santa Parade.
"We continue in honor and in memory of Ray," said Rosancrans. "This was something he was passionate about. He had a big heart and truly embodied Santa."
Tina Defacis, the widow of Ray Defacis, said she is still involved with gift wrapping and purchases.
"I am more behind the scenes, but I am still involved," she said. "I'm happy we're still keeping the program going. I know it would mean an awful lot to my husband to keep it going. It was something he felt very strongly about so I want to participate as long as possible. It makes my heart feel good to help other people."
Defacis said this time of the year is hard for her because they put so much into the Christmas season to make it special for everyone, she said.
The program is sponsored by Sunbury Motors and other private donations. The money made from playing Santa goes into this program, said Rosancrans.
This year, 30 people will benefit from the charity, including single mothers with multiple children, a grandmother raising her grandchildren and families who have fallen on unexpected hard times, she said.
The Rosancrans and volunteers will wrap the gifts and then start delivering them at 9 a.m. Dec. 21.