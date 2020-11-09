SUNBURY — The Northumberland County Court Administration Office reopened on Monday after an employee tested positive to COVID-19.
Court Administrator Kevin O'Hearn said the office was shut down last Wednesday due to a staff member presenting with COVID symptoms. He and the other three staff in the office were tested and advised to self-quarantine until the results were returned.
The staff member also went to urgent care due to the symptoms. The results on the staff member with symptoms were returned later that day with a positive test. Since that staff member tested positive, President Judge Charles Saylor recommended that the office remain closed until the other results were returned, O'Hearn said.
The office and chambers along with other areas of the courthouse were cleaned thoroughly late last week. O'Hearn and the other two staff members received negative tests on Friday. Once Judge Saylor was notified of the negative tests, he approved the reopening of the court admin office for Monday, O'Hearn said.
