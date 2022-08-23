DANVILLE — The transfer of ownership of the Days Inn in Valley Township has been allowed to proceed.
According to Montour County Solicitor Michael Dennehy, the transfer was approved in Commonwealth Court.
Sale of the property to Liberty Group, of Montoursville, was delayed for more than a year by a last-minute appeal the owner filed over the sale price.
Liberty’s bid to purchase the long vacant property near the Route 54 and Interstate 80 interchange was first approved in December 2020.
Liberty, which operates a range of businesses from hotels and golf courses to construction firms and home health businesses, plans to raze the dilapidated structure and build a new Holiday Inn and two free-standing restaurants.