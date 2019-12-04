SUNBURY — Taxpayers in Shamokin will continue paying a 35-mill real estate tax and 2 percent earned income tax as part of the city's state-guided Act 47 recovery plan.
On Wednesday, Northumberland County Judge Hugh Jones approved the city's petition to keep millage rates 5 mills above the maximum millage rate and 1 percent above the maximum earned income tax, which would allow the city to generate nearly $800,000 in revenue to balance the 2020 budget. It is the 12th consecutive year that the city was approved for the higher millage rate of 35 mills and the sixth year for the EIT at 2 percent.
"If this is not approved it would be a real, real problem with public safety," said city administrator Robert Slaby in county court. "The police is the largest part of the budget and we would have to start cutting officers.:
One mill of tax generates approximately $24,000 in revenue for the city. The millage rate
In the last five years, Slaby said the city has maintained the "status quo" with no new positions being created and no salaries have been increased.
"It's the same as it was in 2015 when I was here before," said Slaby.
Act 47 Coordinator Ryan Hottenstein testified that not approving the petition would mean making reductions to make up about $800,000. Without it, the city may maintain a "small but insufficient fund balance" that would not help the city in emergency situations.
Shamokin resident Joseph Leschinskie testified that he agreed with the EIT, but challenged the necessity of the 35 mills.
"We have to look toward the future," he said. "Over the last two years, the city has not found a way to be solvent without going after taxpayer money."
As part of the Act 47 protection program since July 2014, the city is considered a financially stressed municipality, which allows the city to avoid bankruptcy, secure state interest-free loan assistance and budgetary oversight and authorizes the collection of higher taxes.
The $4.07 million budget for 2020 will likely be passed at a city meeting at 7 p.m. Dec. 30, Slaby said.