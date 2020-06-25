Two senior judges are off the bench after the State Supreme Court ruled their applications for Pandemic Unemployment Compensation were inappropriate, a state court spokesperson said Thursday.
Senior Judges Lawrence Clark and Jeannine Turgeon, both of Dauphin County, were removed from the bench after the court determined it was no longer appropriate for judges who sought pandemic unemployment benefits to continue their senior judicial appointments.
Clark was set to make a ruling in the Scott Schaeffer exoneration case on whether or not the state would test DNA from evidence collected at the scene of the 1986 homicide of Rickey Wolfe. Clark has heard several other Northumberland County cases and has a few cases outstanding.
Stacey Witalec, a spokesperson for the state courts, said cases would be transferred to another judge. She said cases would not start over and the new judge would be caught up to date with each case the judge would receive. Senior judges are retired jurists who cover cases across the state where there are gaps. They already receive state-funded pensions, Witalec said.
The judges' filing for the compensation is not illegal, the courts ruled.
"Senior judges are assigned at the discretion of the Supreme Court to perform judicial services on a limited basis," Witalec said in an emailed statement.
"They continue to receive their state-funded pensions and retiree medical benefits for life. Because senior judge appointments are discretionary, the court must weigh and balance the appropriateness of each appointment and consider all information that is provided to them. A majority of the Court, with Justices Todd and Wecht dissenting, determined it was no longer appropriate for senior judges who sought Pandemic Unemployment Assistance benefits to continue their senior judge appointments."
Schaeffer, 54, of Sunbury, has appeared in front of Clark since 2019 when Schaeffer's attorney, Joel Wiest, filed the motion to test DNA in the Wolfe homicide.
Schaeffer, along with Billy Hendricks, of Sunbury, was convicted of beating Wolfe to death at a Montandon boat launch. Both convictions were vacated in 2006 after evidence showing Schaeffer and Hendricks were not at the boat launch the night of the murder.
The courts granted both men a new trial. Instead of awaiting trial, Schaeffer, who spent 17 years in prison, decided to agree to a plea agreement, an option that set him free two years later after waiting on a parole board hearing.
Schaeffer said he made the decision at the time because he was locked up for 17 years and he wanted to be out of jail and with his family. Schaeffer has maintained his innocence and continues to fight in court to be exonerated.