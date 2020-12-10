SHAMOKIN — Shamokin District Judge John Gembic is closing his office after he said he was exposed to COVID-19.
In a press release by the Administrative Office of Pennsylvania Courts, an employee at Gembic's office tested positive for COVID-19 and was last in the office on Dec. 8.
The release said the office will remain closed to the public until staff is cleared by doctors to return to work.
Sunbury District Judge Mike Toomey and Mount Carmel District Judge Bill Cole will handle Gembic's cases in the meantime.
Gembic said he wanted to take precautions and he himself went to go get tested for COVID-19.