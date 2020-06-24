The Central Susquehanna Opportunities Inc. in Shamokin has financial assistance programs available to residents in Northumberland and Columbia counties who are affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
CSO Chief Executive Officer Gale Zalar and Community Action Agency Administrator Stacie Snyder said minimum income guidelines for the programs have been increased. The grants come from the CARES stimulus package as well as the Pennsylvania Housing Finance Agency.
"We want to get the word out so residents can apply for it," said Zalar. "We want to help as many people as possible. We want people to know it's available."
The Federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act, passed in March, provided $3.9 billion for Pennsylvania and is intended to help people hurt economically during the pandemic. In late May, the General Assembly directed $175 million of these CARES dollars to PHFA to provide assistance for struggling renters and homeowners. The portion for rent assistance is at least $150 million, and $25 million was set aside for mortgage assistance.
The first part of the program is for people who have lost hours at work or who have been dislocated from their jobs due to COVID-19. Prior to the new guidelines, a two-person family making $21,000 was eligible, but that was raised to $34,000 for the time being, said Zalar.
There are some exclusions. For example, certain income, including that from Social Security, would not count toward eligibility, she said.
CSO also has the PHFA rent relief program starting on June 29. Those affected by COVID-19 who have not been able to pay their rent or mortgage will have the state moratorium lifted in July. They can apply and be eligible for up to six months of payments, said Zalar.
"With July coming up in a few weeks, and moratorium lifted, it's important people contact us so we can help them get caught up and not fall further behind," said Snyder.
Each case is determined by individual status. There is no set allocation, they said.
For renters to be eligible for financial assistance under the CARES Rent Relief Program (RRP), they will need to document at least a 3 percent reduction in annual income since March 1 related to COVID-19, or they must have become unemployed after March 1.
Renters who qualify may receive assistance equal to 100 percent of their monthly rent up to $750 a month for a maximum of six months of assistance for the time period between March 1 and Nov. 30, 2020.
Homeowners who became unemployed after March 1 or who suffered at least a 30 percent reduction in annual income due to reduced work hours and wages related to COVID-19 may be eligible for financial assistance to help with missed mortgage payments. To qualify for the Pandemic Mortgage Assistance Program (PMAP), they must be an owner-occupant of their residence, the dwelling must consist of one or two separate units, the mortgage must be at least 30 days delinquent, and the homeowner’s annual household income must not exceed the Area Median Income for their county of residence, adjusted for the number of people in their home.
Call CSO at 570-644-6575 for more information.