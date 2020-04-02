Evangelical Community Hospital launched a COVID-19 hotline Tuesday as the facility’s director of emergency medicine welcomed the addition of six negative-pressure rooms to treat infected patients amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.
Under a new precaution announced Thursday, visitors are no longer permitted at the Emergency Department. Anyone accompanying patients there will be asked to wait in their vehicle.
Anyone with questions related to the disease or how the hospital is operating under indefinite restrictions and guidelines can call 570-522-4530 and speak with a licensed professional. The hotline is available 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Kendra Aucker, president and CEO, said 247 people were tested as of Thursday. Of 102 test results returned, 10 were positive for the disease, or about 10 percent. That’s lower than the state’s latest rate of nearly 15 percent, as reported by the Department of Health.
One patient tested positive for COVID-19 died at Evangelical. It’s the first and, to date, only death in the Valley attributed to the disease.
As of Thursday, there were 28 cases combined in Montour, Northumberland, Snyder and Union counties, more than 7,000 cases in Pennsylvania and 90 deaths statewide.
Evangelical dedicated a segregated portion of the hospital for COVID-19 patients. Traffic is limited to minimize the risk of infection.
Dr. B. James Connolly, medical director of Emergency Services, credited the hospital’s facilities staff with retrofitting six additional rooms to negative-pressure spaces used for management of airborne infectious diseases. The hospital now has 13 such rooms, he said.
Visits to the emergency room are down for all maladies and Connolly said he’s grateful for that.
“Treatment of each of these respiratory patients takes a lot longer than it normally would,” Connolly said of COVID-19 patients.
To make a monetary donation, checks are payable to Evangelical Community Hospital — memo: COVID-19 Emergency Fund. Mail checks to Evangelical Community Hospital, Attention Development-00A, 1 Hospital Drive, Lewisburg, Pa. 17837. Donations can be made online at www.evanhospital.com/support.
Moral support won’t be turned away. Well-wishes can be sent to patients and staff by emailing together@evanhospital.com. The messages will be shared internally and potentially on the hospital’s public social media accounts.