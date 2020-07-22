HARRISBURG - Five people are currently being treated for COVID-19 in hospitals across the Central Susquehanna Valley, the state Department of Health reported today.
There are four patients in hospitals located in Lycoming County and one patient in Montour County. There are no COVID-19 hospital patients in Union or Northumberland counties, according to data published today.
Over the past 14 days, Geisinger Medical Center has averaged 10.2 patients, Evangelical Community Hospital in Lewisburg has averaged 1.6 patients and Geisinger Shamokin Area Community Hospital has averaged 0.4 patients.
Hospitals across Pennsylvania have averaged 680.8 patients over the past 14 days, up from 674.8 patients on Tuesday.
On June 16, the 14-day statewide average stood at 998.1 patients.
The state Department of Health today reported 631 new cases of COVID-19 across the state, including three in Snyder County and one in Northumberland County.