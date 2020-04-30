Mike Pope works on plumbing but as the coronavirus upended the norm at hospitals most everywhere, Evangelical Community Hospital reassigned its plumbing foreman to a security role.
“At least I’m working,” said Pope, who directs patients to specific entryways for COVID and non-COVID treatments. “I don’t mind helping out wherever I can.”
The novel coronavirus and its respiratory disease, COVID-19, brought about abrupt changes for staff at the Lewisburg hospital.
Mary Spencer, a registered nurse, normally works in endoscopy. This week, she was screening patients for virus symptoms at the Emergency Department. She dressed in a gown, face mask, shield and gloves as she took temperatures and asked about potential symptoms.
Another registered nurse, Jaime Binkley, who normally works in the operating room, screened employees. If any registered a temperature of 100.4 degrees Fahrenheit or higher, they were further screened before management allowed them to report to work or sent them home for self-quarantine.
“We’re doing what we need to do to keep the hospital safe not only for employees but also for patients,” Binkley said. “I think that any change makes people nervous but anybody in health care needs to be adaptable to the change.”
Matt Exley, emergency preparedness coordinator, toured an auxiliary tent outside the hospital’s ambulance bay. The garage space was retrofitted as an exam site for potential COVID patients. The tent is meant as a spillover area should the need arise. So far, it hasn’t.
“We haven’t and the hope is we never will but we need to be prepared in the event that we do,” Exley said when asked if patients were examined in the tent space.
John Lewis, director of surgical services, said life at the hospital has been slow since operations were scaled back and a pandemic and infection control plan enacted.
Much of the staff is anxious for a return of “some form of normalcy,” he said, but he wasn’t sure how that may look in the months to come.
“Normal is what today is. This is the new normal. Tomorrow may be different but it’s not going to go back to what it was months ago, last year,” Lewis said.