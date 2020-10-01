SUNBURY — The COVID-19 pandemic won't keep Santa and Mrs. Claus from putting smiles on children's faces in Sunbury.
Sunbury City Council members this week approved a safety plan created by Sunbury Lightfest Committee Chairs Victoria and Kristine Rosancrans. The Rosancranses will play the two characters at Santa's Workshop on Market Street around Cameron Park for the third year in a row. The plan includes contactless visits with Santa as well as virtual visits by appointment.
"It's important to give the kiddos Christmas and to do it as safely as we can," said Victoria Rosancrans.
Instead of a parade, Santa and Mrs. Claus will arrive by fire truck at the Santa House at 5:30 p.m. Nov. 28. They will visit with the children at the open door of the house. A plexiglass barrier will block off the lower half of the doorway, which will allow the children to fully see them at a safe distance. Children will be required to wear masks while on the porch unless they are taking a picture, Rosancrans said.
Santa and Mrs. Claus will wear face shields. They will not have any physical contact with children or infants this year, she said.
Neither Santa Paws nor Sensory Santa events will be held this year, she said.
The Santa Workshop will be open 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Mondays and Fridays. Virtual visits must be scheduled for appointments between 5:30 and 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays by calling 570-975-5951.
On Christmas Eve, Santa will host a Facebook Live storytime at 2 and 6 p.m.
"We thought this would be a cute tradition to start," said Rosancrans.
The five city council members voted on Monday night unanimously in favor of the safety plan.
Mayor Kurt Karlovich commended them for their efforts.
The Rosancranses, who partnered with the Greater Susquehanna Valley United Way this year, will also host the sixth annual Santa's Miracle Gift of Giving for struggling families. They will provide gifts and food for four single mothers and their families from Northumberland County: one from Shamokin, one from Milton and two from Sunbury. Donations are being accepted now for those families.
Rosancrans assumed the role of Santa following the death of Ray Defacis in March 2018. Defacis played Santa for more than 30 years with four of those years in the city near Cameron Park and in the annual Santa Parade.