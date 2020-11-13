Five adult community centers located in Northumberland County will temporarily close beginning Tuesday as a precautionary measure due to the resurgence of COVID-19 in the county, according to Area Agency on Aging Administrator Karen Leonovich.
The five centers, formerly known as Senior Action Centers, are located in Milton, Northumberland, Herndon, Mount Carmel and Coal Township. The Kulpmont Center has not reopened since the original March 2020 closure due to the inability to ensure adequate social distancing. The Sunbury Center closed earlier this month for building renovations with a tentative reopening in January 2021.
The centers will be closed a minimum of two weeks as the County Commissioners and the Agency Administrator continue to monitor the recommendations of the PA Department of Health and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) regarding one of our most vulnerable populations. Both the Department of Health and CDC report older adults are at a higher risk of becoming very sick from the coronavirus.
Older adults who routinely attend the centers and have specific needs will temporarily receive seven frozen home-delivered meals prepared by the agency’s contracted meal provider. These seven meals will be delivered on a weekly basis during the centers’ temporary closures.
The managers from each Adult Community Center will be completing telephone reassurance calls to frail and isolated older adults in our local communities during this temporary closure.