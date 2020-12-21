WASHINGTONVILLE — Tuesday will be the last day for free drive-through or walk-in COVID-19 testing at the Montour DeLong Fairgrounds.
Nathan Harding, a physician's assistant and team leader, explained that the company he worked for — AMI Healthcare — was hired by Pennsylvania to conduct COVID testing in rural areas, rural counties that don't have health departments.
Five strike teams were created by AMI, and those teams spread out across the Commonwealth, Harding said.
"We are able to do up to 450 tests per day," he said. Tuesday will be their fourth day offering the free tests.
Testing was available 9 a.m.-6 p.m.
Over the first three days, Harding estimated they had done between 100-150 tests each day.
Children are also being tested, Harding said. "Oh yeah, we've had vans full of kids, five or six."
That's not a lot, said Jamie Santiago, a member of the AMI team who was charged with actually doing the test. Dressed in hospital garb and wearing a protective face shield and gloves, as cars drove by her station, she would do the swab test in nasal passages.
The test is a nasal swab; 10 seconds in each nostril.
After that paperwork is passed to Santiago. The resulting mucus is then sent to a lab.
"We've certainly been in busier locations," Santiago said.
Harding said the people who've come to get tested varies between those who are exhibiting COVID-like symptoms and others who are just curious to know that they are well.
"Some people also tell us they have been exposed to COVID," he said.
The test is free, Harding said. "If someone has insurance and it covers this, fine. But if someone doesn't have an insurance card or doesn't have insurance they are still welcome. It is still a free test."
What is required, Harding said, is a photo I.D.
Contact information is important. But the AMI team does provide numbers where those who were tested can call to get results.
Next stop for this strike team is Potter County, Harding said.