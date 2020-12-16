COVID-19 vaccinations of staffers at Evangelical Community Hospital in Lewisburg began Wednesday morning.
The process started about 6 a.m. and carried into the morning. The hospital received doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine Tuesday. About half of the 1,900-employee workforce is to be vaccinated in this initial distribution.
Dr. James Patterson, Family Medicine of Evangelical, rolled up his shirt sleeve and received the first of two doses necessary for the vaccine. The vaccine is administered in two shots separated by 21 days.
“The most important thing to me is I wouldn’t want to get it, be asymptomatic and potentially give it to someone that would be higher risk than me,” Patterson said, estimating at least half of his family practice patients fall into a high-risk category.
Dr. B. James Connolly of Evangelical’s Department of Emergency Medicine received the vaccine, too. He called it the “first step towards an ending to this awful story.”
“My reason for getting the vaccine is that I believe in science and the people who are experts in this are telling me to get it, and I trust what they say. Not only that, but it finally feels like the first light at the end of the tunnel. These last nine months have been an absolute grind — physically, mentally, emotionally,” Connolly said.
A historic clinical trial with 43,000 participants showed the vaccine was 95 percent effective. The Food and Drug Administration approved the vaccine last week by way of an emergency use authorization, the first for a COVID-19 vaccine. The federal agency will consider a separate request for another COVID-19 vaccine Thursday from Moderna and the National Institutes of Health.
Patterson said the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine’s rate of effectiveness was truly impressive. The Moderna-NIH vaccine had a rate of 94 percent. According to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, vaccine effectiveness against the flu varies from 40 to 60 percent when the vaccine is well-matched to the flu virus circulating.
Professor Marie Pizzorno, who’s trained in molecular virology and taught courses on the history of microbiology, said the vaccine works to prime the immune system in the event it encounters the virus. It takes a single protein from the virus while other vaccines like those for flu and measles uses the virus itself.
“It’s much more effective than we predicted. We were hoping for 50 percent or better. It looks like both Pfizer and Moderna have hit a home run,” Pizzorno said.
As questions are sought and misinformation about the vaccine spreads, especially on social media, Pizzorno simply asks that people seek information from scientific sources and consult their own health care providers.
Rachel Gordner, a registered nurse with Evangelical, got her first shot Wednesday. She’s a nurse navigator with SUN Orthopedics and previously worked 13 years at Evangelical’s Emergency Department. She’s also volunteering for shifts at the ER to relieve staff there.
Gordner said some of the skepticism about the COVID-19 vaccine existed when she helped treat swine flu patients a decade ago. She said she separated politics from the discussion and sought out information from direct sources. She’s always advocated for vaccines, she said, and this time is no different.
“As a health care worker, I feel it’s the right thing to do,” Gordner said, adding that Evangelical has not mandated vaccination. “No matter how I broke it down, my kids still need a mom. If all this does is keep me healthy so I can come home to them, then in my eyes it’s worth it.”
Most of Patterson’s patients are asking about when they might be able to get the vaccine themselves, he said. Initial distribution is suggested for front-line medical workers followed by people who fall into high-risk categories of severe illness. Springtime is the earliest estimate for broader distribution among the U.S. population.
Patterson said people should know researchers behind the Pfizer vaccine and others have been working on coronavirus vaccines for years. It’s the reason development of a vaccine against this novel virus was so rapid.
People should also know that symptoms of fever or soreness are typical with the COVID vaccine as it is with others.
Patterson spoke of a situation within his own family where his father-in-law, who lives outside the area, contracted the virus. He developed symptoms and was reluctant initially to seek treatment, Patterson said. Eventually, the situation grew dire and his father-in-law traveled one and a half hours to come see him at his practice. It wasn’t long before he was taken to the hospital and admitted.
According to Patterson, his father-in-law spent 29 days in the hospital including 11 days on a ventilator. Fortunately, he was just discharged.
“It is very important to get vaccinated,” Patterson said. “Worry about your fellow humans. That’s the big thing.”