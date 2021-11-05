The number of COVID-19 cases among school-aged children across Pennsylvania and in the Valley reached the lowest levels since the state Department of Health began tracking the cases in August.
Across the state, DOH officials registered 4,918 cases among children ages 5-18 from Oct. 27-Nov. 2 down more than 6 percent since last week and down nearly 40 percent from the peak in mid-September. It marked the sixth consecutive week the number of cases dropped. Last week, there were 5,238 cases statewide.
There were at least 100 new COVID cases among school-aged children in the Valley this week. The official total is unavailable because Montour County is reporting fewer than five cases. If the total is less than five, the state does not release the exact number.
State officials released the most recent data late Thursday. This week’s total includes fewer than five new cases in Montour County, 77 in Northumberland County, 9 in Snyder and 18 in Union County. This week's totals for Montour, Snyder and Union counties are the lowest since the state began tracking cases at the start of the school year. Northumberland County's case count is up 15 from a week and the second-most since data was first released.
Since August, there have been 92 cases among school-aged children in Montour County, 666 in Northumberland, 181 in Snyder and 265 in Union.
There were also 18 new cases among children aged 0 to 4 in Northumberland County, up four from a week ago. Montour, Snyder and Union counties all had cases in that demographic, but if the total is less than five, the state does not release the exact number. It was the sixth week in a row all four counties reported cases among children aged 0-4.
Since mid-August, there have been 64,674 cases among children aged 5-18 and 10,998 among those 0-4.