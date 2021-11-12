After dropping for six consecutive weeks, the number of COVID-19 cases among school-aged children jumped to levels last recorded in mid-October.
Across the state, DOH officials registered 6,340 cases among children ages 5-18 from Nov. 3-9, up more than 28 percent in one week.
The news comes as some school districts returned to voluntary masking rules after Gov. Tom Wolf announced this week he would lift the mask mandate in schools in January. A Commonwealth Court ruled the state's masking order was not valid and the Wolf administration appealed the ruling.
Last week, there were 4,918 cases statewide among students. This week's total is the highest since 6,433 cases were recorded the week ending Oct. 12.
There were at least 121 new COVID cases among school-aged children in the Valley this week. There were 100 cases last week.
State officials released the most recent data late Thursday. This week’s total includes fewer than five new cases in Montour County, 76 in Northumberland County and 20 in both Snyder and Union counties. Montour, Snyder and Union counties all had more cases this week among students ages 5-18 than last week, while Northumberland Country went from 77 to 76.
Since August, there have been 97 cases among school-aged children in Montour County, 741 in Northumberland, 201 in Snyder and 285 in Union.
Since mid-August, there have been 71,065 cases among children aged 5-18 and 12,076 among those 0-4.
Statewide, there were 2,603 more total COVID cases this week than last week, according to the state's Early Warning Monitoring Dashboard.
The Department of Health recorded 24,229 cases, up from 21,626 a week ago. The state's positive test rate also jumped 1 percent to 10.3 percent.
Three of four Valley counties saw fewer cases in the most recent seven-day window measured by the state, while Northumberland County registered 63 more cases this week.
In Northumberland County, DOH recorded 349 cases this week and the positive test rate jumped from 14.4 to 17.3 percent.
Montour County registered 33 new cases this week, down from 37 a week ago, while its positive test rate remained level at 6.6 percent. It was a similar report in Snyder County with cases dropping from 102 to 95 and the positive test rate dropping from 12.7 to 11.2 percent.
Union County had the largest drop in number of cases in the region, with 31 fewer cases this week (123 to 92). The positive test rate also dropped from 8.8 to 7.2 percent.