White Deer Run of Allenwood shifted from a symptom-based approach to mass testing of its patients and staff following the spread this month of COVID-19 at the residential drug and alcohol treatment center in Union County.
Jeff Thomas, the facility’s chief executive officer, said about 6 percent of patients and staff tested positive for the respiratory disease caused by the novel coronavirus. There are 250 patients and 225 staff at the rehab center. However, the total testing population is a larger figure due to patient turnover and other factors.
The outbreak presented itself in late July around the same time a separate outbreak occurred at USP-Lewisburg federal penitentiary.
“We believe it has everything to do with asymptomatic spread,” Thomas said.
Thomas said infected patients were identified, tested and quarantined in a dedicated building on-site while staffers were directed to isolate at home. The patients continue to receive drug and alcohol treatment services uninterrupted, he said.
“None of these (patients) are so sick that they require special medical treatment,” Thomas said.
Two staffers suffered severe symptoms, with one treated at a hospital, and both are home in recovery, Thomas said.
Mass testing began Aug. 7 and most results have returned, he said. Staff providing treatment services in the quarantine space include those who quarantined and recovered, Thomas said.
The second round of mass testing for staff and patients is set for Tuesday, he said.
When COVID-19 first spread in China in late 2019, Thomas said his firm began planning for what felt like an inevitability: the virus spreading in the U.S. They identified areas on campus that could be isolated for patients and took a symptom-based approach to testing.
Following the spread internally this month and in consultation with the state Department of Health, Thomas said the decision was made to undertake mass testing.
Patients are screened upon entry and denied residence at White Deer Run if they’re symptomatic pending test results. Thomas fears the implications of denying treatment access but noted the risk COVID-19 presents in congregate settings.
He said overdose deaths have increased, in general, and that the pandemic doesn’t just complicate inpatient treatment. People in recovery are struggling to even find meetings in the community like Alcoholics Anonymous.
“If they’re positive, we don’t admit them. They would have to finish quarantine and then come in,” he said.
Coroner James Kelley said there have been 16 fatal overdoses through Thursday, with one investigation pending, in Northumberland County. There was 40 total in the county in 2019, a record. Kelley said he’s heard there’s been an increase in overdoses but fatalities haven’t surged.
Barbara Gorrell, CMSU Drug and Alcohol administrator, said there hasn’t been a “significant decrease” in treatment referrals. CMSU covers Columbia, Montour, Snyder and Union counties.
There have been periods where CMSU saw 10- to 15-percent fewer people, she said. She said telehealth services have proven useful for those receiving outpatient care.
“I would not dispute (Thomas’s) assertion that this exacerbates addiction and mental health issues. I believe it affects all of us and those who are most vulnerable may suffer more as a result,” Gorrell said.
Manny Giorgini, Drug and Alcohol director, Northumberland County, said in communicating with other treatment providers across Pennsylvania, anecdotally, there’s been a rise in fatal overdoses.
“There’s no question that the coronavirus pandemic has complicated an already existing opioid epidemic. Many providers have been doing their best to provide quality services via telehealth or other virtual formats while trying to navigate the threat of the coronavirus within their facilities, and that has been successful for many folks,” Giorgini said.
“However, many individuals in recovery do state that not having face-to-face interaction whether it be for treatment or socially can be difficult,” Giorgini said.
Anyone seeking treatment can call Northumberland County Drug and Alcohol at 570-495-2154, the CMSU crisis hotline at 1-800-222-9016 or the Pennsylvania Department of Drug and Alcohol’s Get Help Now hotline at 1-800-662-HELP.