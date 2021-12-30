COVID-19 once again dominated headlines in 2021 and as the global pandemic nears its third year the coronavirus doesn’t seem to be going anywhere soon.
From vaccines to changing protocols and shortages of everything — workers, food, building materials — COVID continued to impact all of us.
Front-line health care workers began receiving COVID-19 vaccines in the final weeks of 2020 in what many envisioned as the final path out of the pandemic.
And while 200 million doses of the vaccine have been administered in the United States, nearly a third of Americans have yet to receive a single dose. The divide continues and COVID cases increase to levels seen last winter, surging on the back of delta and omicron variants. Valley hospitals continued to feel the brunt of COVID as well. As 2021 ends, there are nearly as many hospitalized with COVID symptoms in three Valley hospitals as there were at any time over the course of the year.
School leaders and parents clashed at times, trying to balance keeping students in school with mitigation, including masking orders.
Following nearly 20 delays, former Coal Region doctor Raymond Kraynak pleaded guilty to a dozen felony counts of illegal distribution or dispensing of prescription drugs in federal court.
Two of the three individuals charged in the death of Arabella Parker were found guilty for their role in the death of the 3-year-old in 2019. Jahrid Burgess, the boyfriend of Parker’s mother, was convicted of third-degree murder. His mother, Christy Willis, was convicted of lying to authorities.
A triple-homicide in Northumberland County rattled the Valley in June. A dispute over a vehicle purchase caused Matthew J. Reed to “snap” when he shot and killed three people inside a Snydertown home.
After years of work, a Sunbury-based community college inched closer to reality with members of the Susquehanna Valley Community Education Project announced that Marywood University would partner with the local organization.