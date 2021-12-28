MIDDLEBURG — Attorney Matthew Cravitz has been appointed First Assistant District Attorney for Snyder County.
Cravitz is taking over the position held for several years by Brian Kerstetter, a Lewisburg attorney who resigned from the county position earlier this month. Kerstetter recently waged an unsuccessful campaign for judge in the Court of Common Pleas 17th judicial district.
“I have full confidence in Matt’s ability to serve in this role given his expertise, knowledge and integrity. Brian has been an asset to Snyder County for many years and we wish him well," said District Attorney Michael Piecuch.
Cravitz has served as an assistant district attorney in Snyder County since July 2012 and has handled prosecutions at all levels. Prior to joining the DA's office, Cravitz served as an assistant public defender in Snyder County.
A graduate of Selinsgrove Area High School, he received his undergraduate degree from the Pennsylvania State University and earned a law degree from Widener University’s Commonwealth School of Law in Harrisburg.
He is a partner at the Cravitz Law Firm in Selinsgrove with his father, Robert Cravitz, and also serves as solicitor for several local townships and municipal authorities.