SUNBURY — Northumberland County elementary students are set to use new school supplies thanks to 11th "Stuff the Bus" campaign which is driven by Pinpoint Federal Credit Union.
Paulette McGinniss, business development coordinator, for Pinpoint Federal Credit Union, of Milton, said she was thrilled to be able to deliver the school supplies to students.
"This is a great program and we are all happy to see so many people help out and get the students the supplies they need," she said Friday standing outside Beck Elementary School, in Sunbury.
Students waited for McGinniss as she arrived in the donated bus style limo, which is donated by Susquehanna Valley Limousine service.
"These supplies come in handy for us," fifth-grade student Danielle Schenewerk said. "We are all thankful." Fellow fifth-grade student Karly Weiser agreed.
"We can always use more supplies," she said.
Principal Mike Egan thanked Pinpoint Federal Credit Union and the public.
"This is another example of how great our community is," Egan said. "In times of budgets and not having any money, these types of programs just help out so much. Everyone here is very thankful."
The program services Northumberland County schools, including Milton, Warrior Run, Shikellamy and Shamokin, McGinniss said.
"This year is we were able to raise $1,100.00 from our members and our employees in addition to our school supply donations from the community," she said.
"It's so important to us that the community realizes how much the community families depend on our help to ensure every student has the tools they need to fulfill their dreams for their future."