Valley firefighters and personnel from the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources battled a spreading brush fire in East Cameron Township for more than six hours Monday afternoon and evening, according to public 911 radio communications.
Air drops were used to control the blaze, according to the reports, which reignited in some spots after being knocked down by crews who used utility vehicles and portable firefighter gear and rakes.
The fire reportedly started along Upper Road in East Cameron and spread. Firefighters were first dispatched at about 2:40 p.m. and began leaving the area around 9 p.m.