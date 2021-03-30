Pennsylvania Department of Transportation maintenance crews in Northumberland County will pick up litter Thursday along Interstate 80, Interstate 180 and Route 147 in an effort to clean up local roadways and improve the environment. Work will take place during daylight hours and is weather permitting.
There will be no impacts to traffic during litter cleanup activities, PennDOT said, in a Monday announcement. Motorists are reminded to slow down, drive with caution, be alert for stopped or slow-moving vehicles, and watch for workers near the roadway, along interchanges and entrance/exit ramps.
Work on this project will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite and relevant training.