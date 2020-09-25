Drivers should expect delays in travel, and lane changes from 7 a.m.-5 p.m. on Route 147 Monday, as work continues on the Northern Section of the Central Susquehanna Valley Transportation project in Northumberland, Union and Snyder counties.
There will be a lane closure on Route 147 between R&B Motorsport and Hobby, just north of the new bridge overpass, and Arts Way, just south of the bridge, while the contractor, Trumbull Corporation, of Pittsburgh, the primary contractor, performs work on the $156 million CSVT River Bridge. Drivers should expect single lane conditions with flagging