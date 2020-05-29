DANVILLE — Crime in Mahoning Township was down 38 percent in April, compared to March, and down 56 percent from February, township Police Chief Fred Dyroff reported.
He attributed the decline to the COVID-19 shutdown.
The report, which Dyroff presented at this week's township supervisors meeting, listed a total of 177 incidents in April. Those included 23 assists to other police departments, fire or emergency medical services; eight calls related to COVID-19; 10 suspicious persons or vehicles; six disorderly conducts; five domestic cases; three thefts; two harassments, and one DUI.