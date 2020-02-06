Cross-country team receives citation at Capitol

HARRISBURG — Members of the Lewisburg High School Boys Cross-Country team received congratulatory citations Wednesday at the State Capitol.
State Sen. Gene Yaw, R-23, and state Rep. David Rowe, R-85, arranged the honor. The team won the 2019 PIAA Class “AA” state title during the Cross Country Championships in Hershey on Nov. 2.
The team members in attendance, along with Coach Ron Hess and Athletic Director Mark Temple, were presented with congratulatory citations sponsored by the legislators.
“It is so encouraging to see what these young men have accomplished,” Yaw said. “They showed us all that persistence and hard work pays off and I’m very excited to see what the future holds for those who will remain on this team, as well as for the seniors who are looking to participate at the collegiate level.”
The Green Dragons edged York Suburban High School to win the championship with 82 total points. While both Lewisburg and York Suburban finished with 82 points, it was the Green Dragons’ sixth runner, Thomas Hess, who broke the tie by finishing before York’s sixth runner.
Under the guidance of Coach Hess, the team went undefeated last season, 18-0.
— ERIC SCICCHITANO