WILLIAMSPORT — Williamsport Crosscutters single game tickets for opening night and all home games will go on sale May 15 for the inaugural season in the MLB Draft League.
The Cutters open the 2021 campaign on May 25 and host the State College Spikes at 7:05 p.m. The Crosscutters box office is open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturdays, prior to opening night, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tickets can also be charged by phone at 570-326-3389 or online at crosscutters.com featuring a new print at home option.
Opening night will be limited to 600 fans due to capacity and social distancing restrictions.