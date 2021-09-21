BEAVER SPRINGS — Lines were everywhere on the first weekday event of the Beaver Community Fair on Monday as fair-goers, young and old, waited for food, rides, games and even to get into the annual fair based in Beaver Springs.
With a good crowd already mingling across the fairgrounds at 6 p.m., more than a dozen people were waiting in line to get into the fair, first celebrated in 1928.
Terry Brouse had his grandchildren Lilly and Harper Kratzer out to the event. Early in their visit, they were still gauging which games to play, waiting patiently for the 4H games to kick-off for the evening as they munched on some funnel cake.
For Brouse, the evening was a continuation of an annual family trip.
“It’s a tradition for us,” he said. “It’s a nice place to bring the kids. I came when I was little. I was born in 1965 and have always come as long as I can remember.
Lilly, 7, won a soda at the ring toss game. “I’m waiting to play some more games and go on rides,” she said.
The kids’ farm games began in the arena at 6:30 and the night was capped by haybale throwing.
Texann Hacker brought her children Bentley, 6, and Anneabella, 4, along with a friend, Drissana Smith.
“We come every year,” Texann said. “This one and the Bean Soup Festival. The kids like to ride the horses, play games and eat candy.
With a bit of fall in the air, Hocker said they brought the kids on a Monday night to avoid some of the larger crowds.
While calling Monday’s crowd “usual,” she added that “it’s busiest on the weekend. It’s packed all weekend, so we wanted to come on a weekday so the kids can do everything.”
The fair runs through Saturday night, capped with the crowning of the fair queen and the Supreme Championship Showmanship contest.