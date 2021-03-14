SHAMOKIN — A St. Patrick's Day celebration in Shamokin brought out a crowd to the downtown on Saturday.
Covered Bridge Brewhaus and The Shamokin Arts Council for the Arts and Humanities hosted Shenanigans on 8th Street, an all-day event with entertainment, music, drinks and food. The event start at 12 noon and lasted until 11 p.m. at 506 N 8th St. between Independence and Water streets.
Jeanne Shaffer, director of the Shamokin Arts Center, said the event is likely the biggest Irish celebration that Shamokin has ever seen.
"It was packed and there was no parking at the beginning," said Shaffer at the mid-way point of the event. "It's already a huge success. It's a very nice crowd."
"We love it," said John Quinn, of Kulpmont, who came out with his wife Patty Quinn. "We're here for the bagpipers. I love Irish music."
Patty Quinn said the events and get-togethers have been limited in the last 12 months, but she was happy to be out and with people again.
"It's great to see everyone again," she said.
Bagpipe players Marina Refi and Kristen Egan, of Hawk Mountain Highlanders, based in Deer Lake, said they haven't played in front of a crowd since last year.
"It's finally starting to come back," said Refi. "With the vaccine, it's starting to get better. We stopped playing around this time last year. It's awesome. It's great to see people out."
Other entertainment included Tir na Nog Irish dancers, Celtic Wood and Wire band, local brass band Keep; and classic rock band Eighty6.