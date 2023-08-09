SELINSGROVE — A huge crowd rolled into East Snyder Park early Tuesday afternoon as Snyder County took its turn with its National Night Out celebration.
Sponsored by the Snyder County Coalition for Kids, the Night Out featured everything from Selinsgrove’s marching band and inflatables, to dogs and food for everyone.
Anne Snyder, the assistant program director for Big Brothers/Big Sisters of Northeast Pennsylvania, was making her first trip to the event. Her goal was to spread awareness for the program and, as always, seek potential volunteers.
“We’ve been re-establishing ourselves in Snyder, Union and Northumberland counties over the past two years and we thought this would be a great way to connect with the community,” Snyder said. “It’s a family event and we want to be a key part of the community. We want to put ourselves out there as an organization that is here to serve this community.”
The mentor program relies on volunteers, something Snyder said the organization is routinely looking for at events like National Night Out.
“Volunteers are the backbone of our organization,” she said.
Santina Sacavage, of Diversified Treatment Alternative Services, was pulling double duty, working to create communications while spending time with her 3-year-old daughter, Lorelei Shoop.
“Events like this are so important for community and collaboration,” Sacavage said. “It’s important at an event like this to see who is out there, what services are available and who needs them. Something like this allows for a very personal connection. It’s much more interactive.”
Vanessa Lopez, of Sunbury, saw the event posted on Facebook and made the trek across the Susquehanna River with her 9-year-old son, Carmello.
“It’s such a nice day and there are so many great free things for the kids to do,” Vanessa Lopez said. “It’s a really, really big event and I am impressed with it.”
Carmello needed just three tries to succeed at the dunk tank,
“It was fun,” he said. “I’m pretty happy.”
Lori Hess, the new president of the Central Pennsylvania Dog Training Club spent the early part of the evening interacting with families and pets alike.
“We’re here to let people know we are here, to help out if needed,” she said, highlighting the social interaction the dogs were getting at the event with families and other dogs. “Not everybody is aware of our service.”