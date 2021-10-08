The Central Susquehanna Intermediate Unit has opened digital literacy centers in three Valley counties to help adults in the region upskill their understanding of technology or just get some one-on-one, free help filling out online applications for employment.
Visitors can visit one of the computer labs to work with the CSIU’s experienced technology coaches or complete an online course.
Drop-in computer lab hours are available at the following times and locations:
Bloomsburg Children’s Museum, 2 7th St., Bloomsburg. Monday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.; Tuesday, noon-4 p.m.; and Thursday, 11 a.m.-4 p.m.
CSIU, 90 Lawton Lane, Milton. Monday, 8 a.m.-11 a.m.; Tuesday and Thursday, 10:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m.
The Miller Center Cyber Cafe, 120 Hardwood Drive, Lewisburg. Wednesday, 8 a.m.-noon
White Deer Commons Community Room, 125 Foresman Drive, New Columbia. Sunday, 4 p.m.-8:30 p.m.; Tuesday, 7-9 p.m.; Thursday, 6-9 p.m.; Friday, 6:30-8 p.m.; Saturday, 4-8 p.m.