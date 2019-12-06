SUNBURY — The decision to close UPMC Susquehanna Sunbury in 2020 is final, state Rep. Lynda Schlegel Culver, R-108, of Sunbury, said on Friday.
"I spoke to hospital officials and I asked them if there was anything we could do to reverse this decision," she said during a luncheon for the Greater Susquehanna Valley Chamber of Commerce at the Edison Hotel in Sunbury. "They told me it was final and the board of directors voted on it."
Culver and Sunbury city officials said they had no clue the hospital was going to shutter prior to the announcement Thursday morning.
The decision to close the Sunbury hospital on March 31, announced by UPMC Susquehanna President Steve Johnson, would leave Sunbury without a hospital for the first time in 125 years.
UPMC Susquehanna Sunbury bought the former Sunbury Community Hospital in 2017. The 63-bed North 11th Street facility employs 153 workers, according to city tax records. The hospital said another 30 workers at the hospital are employed on a contract with Aramark, a company that provides food service, facilities and uniform services to hospitals.
"They came to our community and they were really a part of us," resident Mel Purdy said during the luncheon. "They participated in our events and told us we will make this work. So I'm not sure what happened here."
Johnson said the decision to close was made in part because "patients are utilizing facilities other than UPMC Susquehanna Sunbury for their care."
Sunbury Councilman Chris Reis and city Administrator Jody Ocker attended the meeting and both said they are concerned about emergency situations.
"We are just as surprised as all of you," Ocker said. "I spoke with the mayor (Kurt Karlovich) and I know he wants to put together a team to try and find solutions on what we can do to get someone in that facility or at least be able to operate an emergency room."
Reis said he agreed and would like to meet with UPMC officials to see what, if anything, can be done. "We should at least see what we can do," Reis said.
Chamber President Bob Garrett said the chamber will be working to help city officials find someone to take over the property.
"We will continue to move forward," he said
"We have a great community and group of people who will continue to move forward and come up with a plan," said Robert Zimmerman, a Sunbury businessman.
Snyder County Commissioner Joe Kantz said he understood what Sunbury was going through because of the unexpected Wood-Mode closing earlier this year.
Zimmerman told the group of about 20 in attendance that even though the hospital may be closing and there will be economic repercussions after the hospital closes, he knows his community will continue to move forward.
"We have a great group of volunteers and leaders," he said. "This is a tough thing to deal with but our community seems to always pull through."