HUMMELS WHARF— Pa. House Rep. Lynda Schlegel Culver's (R-108, Sunbury) satellite office at the Susquehanna Valley Mall will be open to constituents "sometime in the next two weeks," she said Wednesday afternoon.
"We are working on it," she said. "IT work is being done. Water connections have to be made. Furniture moved in."
Culver also noted that there have also been some preliminary discussion with newly elected Pa. House Rep. David Rowe, R-85, Lewisburg, about sharing the office space.
— RICK DANDES