LEWISBURG — Bailey Walter sat smoking a cigarette behind the steering wheel of his blue Dodge Ram pickup truck in the parking lot of the state liquor store in Lewisburg.
Around 10:30 a.m. Monday, Walter, of Mifflinburg, said he had been calling the Penn House Commons Fine Wine & Good Spirits store for an hour so he could order a bottle of whiskey for curbside pickup, but all he was getting was a busy signal.
"I'm an easy-going person, so it doesn't get to me that much," said Walter, who left 15 minutes later. "I still have some leftover. I just want to be prepared."
On Saturday, Gov. Tom Wolf announced that 175 of the state's 600 stores — including ones in Lewisburg, Danville, Coal Township and Selinsgrove — would start taking orders by phone on Monday with pickup later in the week. Wolf, a month ago, ordered non-essential stores, including state liquor stores, closed due to the COVID-19 crisis.
Jamie Stahl, of New Columbia, at 10:15 a.m., said she had been trying for an hour at the Lewisburg location without any luck. She wanted a bottle of rum and a bottle of whiskey.
"I've been calling for the last hour, the line's busy, the line's busy, the line's busy," said Stahl as she continued calling but only got a busy signal. "I have to continue trying on the phone or try the website. I've been trying the website for three weeks. I'll keep trying on the phone, I'll probably be here all day on my day off."
Stahl said the stores should be allowed to be opened with limited customers. She also suggested that clerks could retrieve the bottles for customers if they would be allowed to walk up to order only without going inside the store.
"I'm very frustrated," she said. "They could have handled this a lot better."
Other potential customers at the Monroe Marketplace location, who declined to give their names, were having the same trouble. Busy signals could be heard from inside cars connected to Bluetooth and from phones of people along the sidewalk.
"We know our phones are and will continue to be flooded with calls, so we ask customers’ patience and understanding." said state Liquor Control Board spokesperson Elizabeth Brassell.
PLCB Chairman Tim Holden said the department is making strides in expanding service to Fine Wine & Good Spirits customers, but they know they are facing pent-up demand for wine and spirits.
“Once again, we ask customers to remain patient as we embark on this new process, since we expect many who call may not get through right away," said Holden. "We are aware we aren’t meeting the daily volume our network of almost 600 stores provided before this public health crisis, but we are hopeful that the more e-commerce and curbside pickup orders we can process, over time, the better we’ll be able to serve more and more Pennsylvanians through this pandemic.”
Tiffany Myers and Adam Turner, of Trevorton, said they ordered through the state website after trying multiple times over multiple days. They did not try on Monday to call for curbside pickup.
"Since we only drink a bit, it wasn’t terrible, just somewhat of an inconvenience," said Myers. "Instead, we’ve just been supporting our favorite local Winery (Three Dogs Vino) with a pick-up order."
The state stores will accept calls for curbside pickup orders between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m., or until each store reaches the maximum number of orders it can fulfill each day, Monday through Saturday. Each store has its own unique inventory and will guide callers through the products available for purchase before finalizing each order and taking payment by phone.
Curbside pickups will be scheduled between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. within a few days of order placement. At pickup, customers will be required to present identification before the order is delivered.
Curbside pickup orders will be limited to up to six bottles per order, and credit cards are the only accepted form of payment. Orders will also be limited to one order per caller, per store, per day, and all curbside pickup sales are final.
Initially, each store will accept the first 50 to 100 orders placed each day, on a first-come, first-served basis, until fulfillment capacity grows to accept more orders per day. Orders will only be accepted by the store’s published phone number; no orders will be accepted by email or voicemail.
As curbside pickup operations stabilize, the PLCB anticipates introducing curbside pickup service to additional Fine Wine & Good Spirits locations in the future.
The PLCB also continues to increase the number of orders it takes at FineWineAndGoodSpirits.com, ramping up to 121 locations picking and packing e-commerce orders. Website access continues to be randomized to avoid overwhelming the site with high traffic, prevent order abuse and prolong access throughout the day so that order availability isn’t exhausted in seconds or minutes each day.
The PLCB is not considering reopening stores to the public at this time, although the agency continues to monitor the situation in consultation with the Wolf administration and public health officials.