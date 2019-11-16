Snow days for two area school districts no longer means a day off school for students.
Milton Area School District in Northumberland County and Southern Columbia Area School District, which is located in Columbia County but serves some students in Ralpho Township, Northumberland County, were the only two districts in Northumberland, Snyder, Union and Montour to apply to be accepted into the Flexible Instructional Day (FID) Program. In other words, these two districts have permission for students to work from home on snow days.
The state Department of Education accepted 79 school districts in Pennsylvania to provide the FID Program, which the state describes as "a tool available to public school entities to be used as an alternative approach to delivering instruction if a circumstance arises that prevents instruction in customary manner." No other school districts in the four-county region applied; seven school districts in Pennsylvania were denied, according to the state Department of Education.
"Milton has digitally converted instruction and mapped curriculum to ensure that education continues in all situations. This was a natural fit for us," said Dr. Brian Ulmer, the director of secondary education for Milton Area School District. "This will be used to make sure that weather and emergencies do not interrupt education. Not only will education continue on days when schools cannot be opened, we are preparing students for a global workforce."
The district laid out how the program will work in a letter sent out to parents and staff, which was provided by Ulmer.
"Teachers will provide assignments to students in advance or through the Sapphire Community Portal. Completion of assigned work will result in students being marked present for an FID. The district has already completed a digital conversion, which has allowed for seamless instruction on a Flexible Instructional Day. By participating in this program, the students will be able to remotely access their instruction and education can continue. This experience will prepare them for a global workforce," according to the district's letter.
The Milton Area School District will publicize to parents and staff, using Sapphire notifications and the school website, in the event that an FID is going to be used, according to Ulmer.
The FID program
Act 64 of 2019, section 1506, allows for public schools to develop the FID program. It enables "the public school entities to meet the 180 instructional day requirement of section 1501. The FID program may be online, offline, or a combination of the two," according to PDE.
While public school entities are expected to build make-up days into their local school calendars, FIDs can support the public school entities in cases when circumstances (e.g., a disease epidemic, a hazardous weather condition, a law enforcement emergency, the inoperability of school buses or other equipment necessary to the public school entity’s operation, damage to a school building, or a temporary circumstance rendering any portion of a school building unfit or unsafe for use) prevent the delivery of instruction in its customary manner or location. If the public school entity chooses to implement a FID program, the number of flexible instructional days may not exceed five days per school year, according to PDE.
PDE will conduct an annual study on the efficacy of FIDs. A survey will be sent on or before April 30 of each year to each public school entity with an accepted application. Each public school entity shall return the survey to PDE by June 30 of the same year. The survey results will be used to track FID day usage, gauge overall effectiveness, and gather feedback on the need for additional guidance, according to PDE.
Technology and logistics
Southern Columbia Area Superintendent Paul Caputo said he believed the success of the district's 1:1 laptop program and remote learning experiences currently in place would make this a perfect fit in the schools.
"Another reason is logistics," he said. "The past few years our school year has been extended one to two weeks due to weather-related school closures. The Flexible Instructional Days will increase the likelihood of ending the school year on or closer to the planned date. This will help employers and students and staff who have summer jobs to better plan work schedules. The same is true for family and friends who travel long distances or who must request a day off in order to attend our commencement or other end-of-the-year school activities."
During weather-related closings, the secondary students in grades six through 12 will have FID lessons delivered through the teacher's web platform. Teachers in grades kindergarten through five will use the SchoolMessenger system to telephone home the assignments required to be completed that day. The lead teacher in each grade recently received training in how to use the system to deliver the phone message to their specific grade level, said Caputo.
"We can use this option 5 times each school year," he said. "The word option, however, means just that. In the event we are not satisfied with the initial results we are not obligated to continue. We have a choice and we like the flexibility of having a choice affords."
The FID program provides students an opportunity to experience fulfilling responsibilities and obligations in a remote or online environment, said Caputo.
"This experience could be helpful whether they are taking an online course at college or trade school, completing an online training requirement for an employer, or even working remotely," he said.
Other school districts say no
The majority of the local school district didn't opt in to the program, citing a variety of issues from special education needs to lack of connectivity to reliable internet service.
Line Mountain Superintendent Dave Campbell said his district could make the argument that it is the perfect candidate for cyber school days due to its geography and size in Northumberland County, but district officials don't agree with the program.
"Senate Bill 440 FIDS is a real example of what I believe is wrong or at the very least having long lasting ill effects on public education," said Campbell. "Whereas, Senate Bill 440, offers a 'solution' to a problem (inclement weather days) that is not nearly as large as the problems or dichotomy it will create. I could argue Line Mountain faces some of the most difficult travel challenges in inclement weather, yet excluding the 2015-2016 strike year the district has not had to extend school past our board approved calendar and graduation date in over 12 years."
Campbell said it is difficult for teachers to plan relevant lessons for future possible snow days. He questions how lessons lacking relevance will be meaningful toward learning and how one might prepare for use of modalities of instruction not typical of classroom instruction.
He also noted the limitation issue regarding access to the internet and computers.
"There are many homes in our 159-square-mile rural district without cable," he said. "My home is one where we do not have cable service and WiFi can often be unreliable."
He also questioned the feasibility for students who go to babysitters on snow days and also students with special needs (Individualized Education Programs) who require aide assistance; specialized equipment, technology and modified assignments; child-specific prompting, hand-over-hand guidance and related services; and supports requiring—at least—the physical presence in the instructional setting of trained staff or equipment and technology.
He said he is not sure how attendance would be calculated or if there is even a requirement.
"In essence, perception maybe schools only need to teach 175 days instead of the required 180," he said. "There is more than enough evidence of flawed attendance record keeping to be found in the current Cyber Schools to think Brick and mortar schools could manage this unrealistic matter."
Midd-West Superintendent Rick Musselman said the deadline for the program wasn't realistic and there were serious questions on meeting EIP, much like Campbell described.
"There were also contract issues," he said. "It would take time to work out those details, which was time we were not afforded."
Mount Carmel Area Superintendent Bernard Stellar said the district is not a "one to one school district" and many students do not have proper devices or broadband internet service to support the program.
"There are too many issues regarding effectively educating Special Education students, including ensuring that the proper supports are in place," he said. "The teachers' collective bargaining agreement would possibly need to be changed in order to properly implement FIDs."
Danville Area Acting Superintendent Ricki Boyle said the deadline made it difficult to apply.
"The Governor signed the law on July 2, 2019, but PDE did not provide the process email until July 31, 2019," said Boyle. "They were requiring that applications and instructional exemplars for the 2019-2020 school year be due no later than Sept. 1, 2019."
Boyle said one of the major concerns with flexible instructional days is the need to ensure that students with disabilities receive meaningful instruction, consistent with their IEPS.
"Since FIDS were not considered when the IEPs were written, implementing FIDs would necessitate revisiting the IEPs for every student with an IEP," Boyle said. "Additionally the union contracts do not address FIDs at this time. These things need to be discussed and addressed in order to consider applying for FIDS."
Lewisburg Area Superintendent Steven Skalka said cyber education work for some students, but not all.
"We believe face to face interaction between students and their teacher and students with each other makes for better instruction and discussion that cannot be replicated on-line," he said. "We are especially concerned about how days such as these would impact our special education and other students who receive supplemental services that would be even harder to replicate in an on-line setting."
Each year, three snow make up days are built into the schedule and people are accustomed to having to use these days if necessary, so the district will monitor any recommendations PDE makes and the experiences other districts regarding these issues moving forward, said Skalka.
Mifflinburg Area Superintendent Dan Lichtel said an attempt to pursue FID might bring more negatives than positives.
"In addition to the challenges we would expect internally with regard to accountability for everyone, we would have concerns with the inequity we would be imposing on families who have limited or unreliable internet service," said Lichtel. "We are also concerned about our inability to provide adequate services to students with IEPs if we were to count FIDs as school days."
Even if the district felt that they could tackle these challenges adequately, Lichtel said they are skeptical about the overall value of the education they could provide in this manner, as opposed to the more complete programs they can offer on a make-up day.
"We are not opposed to new ways of doing things such as this, but for now, we prefer to learn more about its potential before making the shift," he said.
Parent: no issue
Teresa Hartzell Brassard, who has a student in Southern Columbia, said she has no issue with the program.
"Snows days can cause a backlog of home work and missed instruction," she said. "My son, who is a senior says they were told assignments will be given in the event of snow days along with a due date, usually several days. Hopefully keeping everything and one on track."
Reporters Marcia Moore, Karen Blackledge and Eric Schicchitano contributed to this report.