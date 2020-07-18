A 52-year-old bicyclist from Mifflinburg was upgraded to fair condition on Saturday from injuries sustained when he was hit by a car while riding on the Rails to Trails in Buffalo Township, according to a nursing supervisor at Geisinger in Danville.
Joseph S. Shamburg was originally listed in critical condition on Friday after the accident in Union County.
State Police in Milton reported that Shamburg was riding west on the trail and entered the roadway in front of a 2009 Chevrolet Impala driven by Margie H. Lohr, 74, of Mifflinburg. Lohr attempted to stop but was unable. Shamburg was thrown from his bike, police said. Lohr stopped at the scene.
Buffalo Township EMS transported Shamburg to the hospital. Lohr was not hurt, police said. Shamburg's family members removed his bike from the scene, according to the report.