SUNBURY — Northumberland County Children & Youth Director Katrina Gownley will officially leave the department on Feb. 10, according to the county’s chief clerk.
Chief Clerk Nate Savidge confirmed Gownley turned in her resignation letter nearly two weeks ago because she took another job in another county, he said.
Gownley, who has been with the agency for 19 years, seven as a supervisor, will remain in the position until Feb. 10 at which point Savidge said he hopes to find a replacement.
“We have three directors that oversee caseloads right now,” he said. “We also late last year got approved for all statewide requirements so we are hoping to fill the position." If they are unable to fill the position, they will find someone to handle the day-to day operations, Savidege said.
Savidge said the county has begun to get resumes and he hopes to see more.
“We want to have as many qualified candidates apply as possible,” he said.
Savidge said he wishes Gownley the best of luck.
“She (Gownley) has done a lot for the agency in her time here,” he said. “We all wish her the best of luck.”
Commissioner Sam Schicatanno said he was aware Gownley was leaving.
"She was a great employee for the county," he said. "She did a lot for the office and cared about her fellow workers and always had great concerns for the children. She will be missed."