Snyder County District Attorney Michael Piecuch said authorities investigated an alleged threat Wednesday made by a Selinsgrove student and determined there was no danger or risk.
There is no threat to school facilities and there will be classes today, he said.
Piecuch said the student is known, but declined to say whether it was a female or male student or if the student would be in school today.
He referred all further questions to school officials and school police.
Selinsgrove Area School District Superintendent Chad Cohrs said there was “no validity” to the threat in a statement Wednesday night.